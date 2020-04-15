MrMiSocki x Kidrobot

Labbit & Chip Socks

$20.00 $12.00

Our first collaboration with Kidrobot! In Volume 3.1 Labbit joins Socki as he risks it all in an attempt to make his way home to his other half. This sock pack includes the Volume 3.1 comic book & two mis-matched solo socks (one pair): Chip & Labbit. Our socks are a perfect mix of 75% combed cotton, 22% nylon and 3% spandex, are unisex and one size fits all. Generally, they will fit feet anywhere between a size 6 and a size 13 for men and 7 to 14.5 for women.