Search
Products fromShopPatchwork Dresses
Rebecca Taylor

La Vie Indochine Embroidered Dress

$375.00
At Rebecca Taylor
A perfect pastiche of sun-washed prints and tiered ruffles lends a 70s cool vibe to this midi dress, finished with embroidery at the yoke and a sash at the waist. We like to layer ours under an oversized military jacket.
Featured in 1 story
25 Patchwork Dresses, Because Matching Is So 2016
by Georgia Murray