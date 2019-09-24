Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Angela Caglia

La Vie En Rose Face Roller

$65.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Renowned for its centuries old skin nourishing properties and "love" energy, this face roller made of real rose quartz helps to de-puff, boost circulation, and improve elasticity.
Featured in 2 stories
5 Ways To Cure Holiday Hangover Skin
by Megan Decker
14 Universal Beauty Gifts Everyone Will Love
by Megan Decker