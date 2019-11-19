La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Toleriane Ultra Eye Cream Soothing Moisturizer For Sensitive Skin – 0.67 Fl Oz

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Eye Cream with Shea Butter and Glycerin is an anti-aging eye treatment suitable for use on the delicate eyelids area, and suitable for contact lens wearers. Formulated with La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water and a soothing complex [Neurosensine + Niacin amide] in a refreshing gel-cream texture that comforts skin and hydrates the delicate eye area. This eye cream is tested on sensitive skin and allergy-prone skin, has 0% preservatives, paraben-free, fragrance-free, drying alcohol free, lanolin-free, colorant-free.1. Apply to the eye area morning and evening. 2. Suitable for application on the eyelid and for contact lens wearers.