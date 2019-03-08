Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Jacquemus

La Robe Maglietta

$151.00
At Totokaelo
Shirtdress in fluid lyocell jersey. Scoop neckline. Dropped shoulders. Short sleeves. Center back seam. Pencil skirt with back vent. Machine wash. 100% lyocell. Made in Portugal.
Featured in 1 story
6 Fresh Color Trends To Consider For Spring
by Emily Ruane