Frankies Bikinis

La Girl Platform Flip Flop

$235.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frankies Bikinis

Description New Arrival Get ready to fall head over heels for our new LA Girl Platform Flip Flop. This platform flip flop features a real nappa leather upper and footbed that forms to your foot for the ultimate comfort. The terry cloth covered EVA stacked heel provides a 3" lift, for added height with a leg defining effect. Our soft platform flip flop is the sassy, eye-catching platform you've been wishing for. Now available in a crisp Black terry and leather combo. Details 80% Cotton/ 20% Polyester Terry Fabric