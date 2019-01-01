Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
promoted
Villeroy & Boch
La Classica 5-piece Place Setting
$72.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Styled with a slender, elongated silhouette, Villeroy & Boch's La Classica flatware brings effortless elegance to any table.
Featured in 1 story
The Perfect Wedding Gift For Every Zodiac Sign
by
Us
More from Villeroy & Boch
DETAILS
promoted
Villeroy & Boch
Boston Glassware Collection
$32.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Villeroy & Boch
New Wave Dinnerware
$54.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Villeroy & Boch
Colorful Life Collection
$42.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Villeroy & Boch
Belissimo Dinnerware Collection
$40.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted