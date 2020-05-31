Haglöfs

L.i.m Fuse Short

$79.95 $59.96

When your day includes a long hike and an afternoon by the lake, pull on the Haglofs L.I.M. Fuse Shorts for hard-wearing performance. Made from Haglofs' lightest double weave softshell fabric, these minimalist shorts offer comfort throughout the day. The stretch construction gives you the freedom to scramble up rocky trails and stands up to hard rocks and snagging surfaces. A water-resistant treatment combined with the fast-drying fabric means you won't have to worry about changing when the lake comes into view and you can't keep yourself from jumping in and cooling off.