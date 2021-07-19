United States
HKLiving
Kyoto Ceramics Japanese Shallow Bowl Set Of 4
£51.49£46.49
At Trouva
For an elegant addition to your crockery collection, look no further than this set of 4 Kyoto ceramics Japanese shallow bowls from Dutch homeware brand, HKliving. Each piece has been crafted from a lightweight ceramic to a charming, irregular finish that comes to life through the unique combination of colour and contours. And each bowl is hand-finished for an authentic, eclectic edge. The set is designed to mismatch, and fuses earthy, natural tones with gestural strokes for a timeless, artisan feel. The bowls measure 16.5cm across and 4.5cm deep. They are food safe, and dishwasher and microwave proof.
