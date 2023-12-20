Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Charles and Keith
Kwan Quilted Circle Bag
$56.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles and Keith
Need a few alternatives?
Anya Hindmarch
Vere Shearling Suede Crossbody
BUY
$575.00
$1150.00
Matches
Altuzarra
Watermill Bag
BUY
$175.00
$445.00
Altuzarra
Charles and Keith
Kwan Quilted Circle Bag
BUY
$56.00
Charles and Keith
Loeffler Randall
Violet Rhinestone Bow Mini Crossbody
BUY
$250.00
Bloomingdale's
More from Charles and Keith
Charles and Keith
Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats
BUY
$83.00
Charles and Keith
Charles and Keith
Lula Patent Block Heel Boots
BUY
$103.00
Charles and Keith
Charles and Keith
Gabine Leather Loafers
BUY
$103.00
Charles and Keith
Charles and Keith
Lula Patent Block Heel Boots
BUY
$103.00
Charles and Keith
More from Cross-Body
Anya Hindmarch
Vere Shearling Suede Crossbody
BUY
$575.00
$1150.00
Matches
Altuzarra
Watermill Bag
BUY
$175.00
$445.00
Altuzarra
Charles and Keith
Kwan Quilted Circle Bag
BUY
$56.00
Charles and Keith
Loeffler Randall
Violet Rhinestone Bow Mini Crossbody
BUY
$250.00
Bloomingdale's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted