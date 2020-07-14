KuuCare

Kuucare Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone

$7.97

Dry Skin? The KuuCare Earth Lava Pumice Stone gets rid of unwanted calluses, dead skin and rough dry skin on hands, feet, elbows, or knees. Gives you naturally smooth, soft skin with the healing power of exfoliation. Material: Natural Earth Lava Stone Dimensions: 1.2*2.4*3.5”~ 1.6*2.8*3.9” Package Include: 1 x Pumice Stone, 1 x Free Suction Hook How to Use a Pumice Stone Step 1. Soak your calloused skin in warm water. Step 2. Wait until your dry skin has softened. Step 3. Wet the pumice stone. Step 4. Rub it gently over the calloused area. Step 5. Rinse and repeat. Step 6. Dry and moisturize your skin. Warnings & Tips · Don't use a pumice stone on sore, red areas or open skin. · Never attempt to remove hardened skin or calluses with metal tools, razor blades or steel wool. · Add one or two drops of lavender, jasmine or sandalwood essential oil to the sudsy water to provide extra soomthing and relaxation. For a rejuvenating soak, use one or two drops of peppermint oil. Other Things You Can Do With Pumice Stones - De-pill your sweaters - Scrub stubborn deposits off your toilet bowl and bath tub - Clean stubborn gunk off your oven - Use smaller pumice stones in terrariums for decoration - Remove cat/dog hair from car seats, mats and carpets - Throw it in your garden as a decoration - Remove unwanted body hairs in a natural way - Of course, don’t forget to use pumice stones for removing calluses from your feet