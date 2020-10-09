Ksubi

Ksubi Slim Pin Jean

$190.00 $152.00

Buy Now Review It

At Garmentory

The Slim Pin in Noir by Ksubi. A slim-fitting jean designed with a high rise. Cut close to the leg from thigh to hem, and features five-pocket styling and Ksubi cross embroidery at the back. Store ID: C-5000004690 Model is wearing size: 26 Model is: 5'9", bust 32", waist 25", hips 34" 100% Cotton Wash cold Imported Fit Tip Fits true to size. Fabric / Material 100% Cotton Brand Ksubi Ksubi New Arrivals Ksubi Sale Ksubi Denim