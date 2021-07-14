Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Dry Finishing Working Texture Spray

$17.00

Create a soft, matte texture of lived-in look with Kristin Ess Hair's Dry Finish Working Texture Spray. Focus mostly on the roots and middle of the hair, for instant volume + texture with ultra-light hold. for all hair types texture building instantly volumizing ultra-light hold soft matte finish cruelty free l color + keratin safe free of sulfates, parabens + phthalates