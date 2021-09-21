Kristin Ess

At a glance Clean Phthalate Free Paraben Free Cruelty Free Vegan Highlights buildup removing purifying + volumizing shine enhancing mineral detoxifying super sudsing Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Capacity (Volume): 10 fl oz (US) Product Warning: Adult Use Only Product Form: Liquid Recommended Use: Weekly Beauty Purpose: Nourishing, Soothing, Shine Enhancing TCIN: 76577773 UPC: 840797129405 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-4433 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description Sometimes you just need a fresh start. This clarifying shampoo removes mineral deposits, product buildup, excess oils and even silicones that can build up over time. Use this when needed to get a deeper clean. How to: 1. Depending on the thickness of your hair, squeeze a dime to quarter-sized amount into your palm. 2. Apply to wet hair, massaging into the scalp to create a rich lather. Add more shampoo if desired. 3. Rinse thoroughly and repeat if necessary. Tip: Always follow a clarifying shampoo with a super moisturizing conditioner or mask. Contains Zip-Up Technology, our proprietary strengthening complex designed to "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade. cruelty free | vegan free of parabens, phthalates, silicones, gluten + drying alcohols Please note, ingredient lists may change any time a product is updated. Always check packaging to get the most accurate list of ingredients in each product. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Phthalate Free Formulated without phthalates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from phthalates, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no phthalates." Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.