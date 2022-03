Khanum's

Kora Maxi Dress

£200.00

At Khanum's

The Kora maxi dress has been made in London from stretchy Rayon fabric with a figure-hugging fit. Its sleeveless aesthetic, elegant curved neckline and split hem across the thigh are encrusted with diamanté's detailing that elevate this classic black dress to another level of glamour. Wear yours with statement diamanté's earrings and a red lip to tie in the look.