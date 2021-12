Emma Mulholland

Kokomo Skirt – Check – Camel

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Emma Mulholland

Kokomo Skirt is the skirt version of our popular Kokomo Pant. Kokomo Skirt is a high waisted, mini A-line skirt is the same cotton drill fabric used for the Kokomo Pant. The skirt is designed to sit below the belly button with two non-functioning front pockets, darts around waist for a fitted look, zipper down centre back skirt. Hand screen printed, featuring in house Holiday Check design in camel.