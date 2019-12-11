Kodak

Kodak Luma 150 Pocket Projector

Meet the ultimate in multimedia magic. Thanks to the smartphone, you always have incredible imaging at your fingertips. But what happens when you want to share with friends and family? The innovators at KODAK help you look at the big picture with the Luma 150 Portable Projector. This revolutionary device delivers audiovisual excellence with its super bright 150-lumen lamp, 16.7 million display colors. Whether you’re watching home movies, the latest blockbuster film, funny YouTube videos or your favorite streaming service, the built-in speaker offers powerful portability. Use the microSD card slot, USB cable, HDMI cable or integrated Airplay and Miracast screen casting to connect to a variety of external devices. From the family room to the backyard to the boardroom, it’s a full-size theater that fits in your pocket! So say goodbye to the cramped ‘gather round,’ and wow a crowd by adding the KODAK Luma 150 to your cart today! What You Get 1 x Luma 150 Portable Projector 1 x Full-size HDMI cable 1 x USB to Micro-USB cable Quickstart guide Specs & Details Technology: DLP 0.3” EM DMD Brightness: 50 Ansi lumen Resolution: 854 x 480 [1080p] LED life: 3000 hours Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Display colors: 16.7 million Offset: 100% Throw ratio: 1:2 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Focus: manual Screen size: 150” OS: Linux Speaker: 1.5 W Battery life: 2.5 hours Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.9 x 0.89” Weight: 7.75oz