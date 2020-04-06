Fashion Focus On

Knitwear Dog Sweater

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Material: Woolen Keeps your pet dog warmer and more cute Easy to wash and dry The sweaters are small in size and are not suitable for large dogs Please refer to Size Chart in Product Description as below Pet Dog Classic Knitwear Sweater Warm Winter Puppy Pet Coat Soft Sweater Clothing For Small Dogs Recommend to choose the right size according to the methods below. 1. According to the length of Pet Chest and Body 2. According to the range of Pet Weight. Size table Size -------- Chest --- Length --- Recommend weight XX-Small --- 9.78" --- 5.91" ---- 1.3-2.4 lb / 0.6-1.1kg X-Small ---- 11.32" --- 7.09" ---- 2.4-4.0 lb / 1.1-1.8kg Small ------ 13.01" --- 9.01" ---- 4.0-6.1 lb / 1.8-2.8kg Medium --- 15.36" --- 11.02" --- 6.1-8.8 lb / 2.8-4.0kg Large ----- 17.73" ---- 12.99" --- 8.8-12.6lb / 4.0-5.75kg X-Large --- 19.70" --- 14.96" --- 12.6-16.3lb / 5.75-7.45kg