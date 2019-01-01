Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Scotch & Soda
Knitted Sportive Top
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Scotch & Soda
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mansur Gavriel
Cashmere Cable Knit Turtleneck
$950.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
J.Crew Factory
Factory Cropped Sweater
$54.50
from
J.Crew Factory
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Striped Rib Sweater
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$49.95
from
H&M
BUY
More from Scotch & Soda
DETAILS
Scotch & Soda
Tailored Shorts
$148.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Scotch & Soda
Crispy Cotton Wide-leg Pants
$148.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Scotch & Soda
Quilted Jacket
$215.00
$128.97
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Scotch & Soda
Utility Jumpsuit
£189.77
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere V-neck
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted