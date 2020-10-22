Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Shorts
Violeta By Mango
Knitted Short
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Description Knitted fabric. Elastic waist. Short design. Inside leg measurement 2.36 in. Side length 14.57 in.
Need a few alternatives?
Violeta By Mango
Cyclist Bermuda Leggings
$59.99
$23.99
from
Mango
BUY
H&M Plus
Plus-size Cycling Shorts
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Susina
Floral Soft Shorts (plus Size)
$19.97
$8.99
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Belt Line Short
£49.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Violeta By Mango
Violeta By Mango
Knitted Short
$39.99
from
Mango
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Handmade Wool Coat
£119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Prince Of Wales Coat
$229.99
$149.99
from
Mango
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Pleated Midi Skirt
$79.99
$39.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Shorts
Violeta By Mango
Cyclist Bermuda Leggings
$59.99
$23.99
from
Mango
BUY
H&M Plus
Plus-size Cycling Shorts
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Susina
Floral Soft Shorts (plus Size)
$19.97
$8.99
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Belt Line Short
£49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted