Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Topshop

Knitted Natural Yarn Dress With Linen

$55.00
At Topshop
This knitted natural yarn dress is made for lovely long summer days. Designed with a touch of linen, we love the piece for daytime or evening. 85% Viscose, 15% Linen. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
18 Dresses Made For the Beach
by Eliza Huber