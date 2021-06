Wild Meadow

Knit Tank Swing Dress

$19.90 $15.92

Buy Now Review It

95% Rayon, 5% Spandex Imported Machine Wash Comfortable, flowy fit Soft, smooth, jersey with beautiful drape Racerback design, Mid-thigh length, Round neckline Manufactured in USA of U.S. of imported parts Love those fresh prints, cool colors, and easy fits. Express your creativity in free-spirited looks designed for carefree days!