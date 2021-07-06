Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Knit Slip Dress
$39.99
$25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Knit V-neck dress with adjustable tie thin straps. Tonal matching fabric skirt.
Need a few alternatives?
Shona Joy
La Lune Bias Sleeveless Midi Dress
BUY
$280.00
Shona Joy
Another Tomorrow
Tie-back Organic-linen Maxi Dress
BUY
$786.00
MatchesFashion
Matteau
Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton-poplin Dress
BUY
$680.00
Net-A-Porter
Maggie Marilyn
Gather Your Thoughts Dress
BUY
$900.00
Maggie Marilyn
More from Zara
Zara
Satin Effect Print Dress
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Zara
Cut Out Poplin Dress
BUY
$49.50
Zara
Zara
Knit Slip Dress
BUY
$25.99
$39.99
Zara
Zara
Tie-dye Dress
BUY
$29.90
Zara
More from Dresses
Shona Joy
La Lune Bias Sleeveless Midi Dress
BUY
$280.00
Shona Joy
Another Tomorrow
Tie-back Organic-linen Maxi Dress
BUY
$786.00
MatchesFashion
Matteau
Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton-poplin Dress
BUY
$680.00
Net-A-Porter
Maggie Marilyn
Gather Your Thoughts Dress
BUY
$900.00
Maggie Marilyn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted