It's easy to sport a casual-chic look that can take you from the workweek to the weekend when you have the Knit Midi Shirtdress from Ava & Viv™ in your wardrobe. In a solid color, this sleeveless shirtdress is a breeze to mix and match with a variety of footwear and accessories to suit your personal style. The midi silhouette makes for a sleek and sophisticated look, further enhanced with the collared neckline and button-down front. An adjustable waist tie allows you to find your ideal fit, and you'll appreciate the no-gap plackets at the chest that'll have you confidently rocking your style. Complete the look with a pair of embellished mules or block-heel sandals for head-to-toe polished flair.