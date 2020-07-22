Lane Bryant

Knit Kit Crossover Jumpsuit

$62.99 $25.20

Buy Now Review It

At Lane Bryant

Designed to work together seamlessly, our versatile Knit Kit features insanely-comfy, travel-ready pieces made to mix and match all week long. This dolman-sleeve jumpsuit featuring a crossover neckline and a shirred drawstring at the shoulders creating a flattering ruched effect. Dress it up for cocktails and workdays with your favorite heels and jewelry or go low-key with simple flats or sandals. Crossover V-neck. Short dolman sleeves with drawstring ruched detail at shoulder. Covered elastic waist. Pockets. Matte jersey knit. No closure, pull-on style.