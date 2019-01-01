Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Knit Culottes
$39.90
$25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High-waisted pants with elastic waistband. Flared legs.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Cashmere Sweatpant
$140.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Richer Poorer
Fleece Sweatpant
$68.00
$44.20
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
ASOS Design x Christian Cowan
Unisex Printed Sweatpants
$64.00
from
ASOS
BUY
J.Crew
Relaxed Pull-on Cropped Pant In Dutch Floral
$138.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Zippered Sequin Dress
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Voluminous Crop Top
£59.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Woven Cable Knit Vest
$49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Sequined Velvet Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
Tibi
Harrison Chino Pleated Cargo Pants
$375.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted