Madewell

Knit Corduroy Crop Shirt-jacket

$72.00 $35.70

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Cropped and cushy, this button-front jacket is made of supersoft and substantial knit corduroy. Transition piece alert: it can be worn as a shirt and a cozy layer for the cooler months ahead. Cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 20 1/2" (based on size M). Cotton/polyester/elastane. Machine wash. Import. NG558