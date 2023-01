H&M

Knee-high Boots

$74.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Knee-high boots with a loop at back, covered heels, and satin lining. Heel height 2 3/4 in. Size The model is 178cm/5'10" and wears a size 10 Composition Lining: Polyester 100% Upper: Polyester 100% Sole: Thermoplastic rubber 100% Art. No. 1090447002