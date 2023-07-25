Klorane

Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo 250ml – All Hair Types

$22.99 $15.99

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat milk 250ml is Australia's No. 1* Dry Shampoo! It cleanses, volumises and adds texture to hair without water in 2 minutes. Formulated with softening and protective natural Oat milk extract, this ultra-gentle formula extends the life of blow-outs and decreases the frequency of liquid washes. Suitable for frequent use on all hair types. Cultivated in France, our extra gentle oat milk softens, protects, and moisturises all hair types. The soothing and protective properties of the oat respect the natural balance of the scalp and hair, making it ideal for daily use and suitable for the entire family. *IRI MarketEdge Pharmacy Data MAT 07/11/2021 Dry Shampoo with Oat milk 250ml Sustainably sourced botanical key ingredients Suitable For: Adults|Teenagers Product Claims: Clean, volumised hair in 2 minutes without water. Size: 250ml Hair Type: All hair types KEY FEATURES • Australia's No. 1* Dry Shampoo. • Cleanses, volumises and adds texture to hair without water in 2 minutes. • Ultra-gentle formula features softening and protective natural Oat milk extract, in combination with highly absorbent micro-powders. • Extends the life of blow-outs, helps create style, and decreases the frequency of liquid washes. • Suitable for frequent use on all hair types. *IRI MarketEdge Pharmacy Data MAT 07/11/2021 Dry Shampoo with Oat milk 250ml