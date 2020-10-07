Klorane

Klorane Nourishing & Repairing Shampoo With Organic Cupuacu Butter

Take hair repair to the next level with Klorane's Nourishing & Repairing Shampoo with organic cupuacu butter. This shampoo gently cleanses, nourishes, and repairs very dry, damaged hair while providing essential nutrients to boost hair strength and shine.Nourishing & Repairing Shampoo is formulated with cold pressed, organic cupuacu butter, sustainably sourced from the Amazon Rainforest. This plant-based formula is rich in omegas 6 and 9 to nourish and repair hair without weighing it down. Moisture retention is improved while damaged keratin fibers are strengthened. Hair is left easier to style, soft, and bouncy.Ideal for those with very dry, damaged or wavy, curly and natural hair. Safe for natural, color-treated and highlighted hair.