Klevering Yellow Spiral Vase

£23.50

Klevering Yellow Spiral Vase, especially made for little flowers. This super cute coloured glass bud vase is the perfect size to hold your favourite fresh or dried flowers. The soft yellow glass ensures that this would easily sit amongst other vases and home decor. Small, but mighty, this Spiral Vase would be the perfect addition to any room and a lovely gift, be it for a birthday or a house warming. Klevering was founded in 1992, in Amsterdam. Their vision is to create statement pieces for your home, Dutch design with a twist. Their work with talented, young Dutch designers to enable them to showcase their talent to the world. Size: 13 cm Diameter Material: Glass Colour: Yellow Brand: Klevering Free UK delivery on all orders over £20.