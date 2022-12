California Clock Company

Kitty Cat Klock (classic Black)

Small Kit Cat, Measuring at 12.75 inches ears to tail this is the 3/4 of the Original Size Kit-Cat Klock Featuring the famous rolling eyes, wagging tail, and contagious smile Proudly Made in America by the original manufacturer since 1932 Runs on 1 "AA" Battery, not included