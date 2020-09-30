Kitsch

Kitsch Satin Lavender Weighted Eye Mask

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

A vegan alternative to silk, this satin charmeuse eye mask brings a luxe touch to bedtime. Weighted with glass beads and fragrant lavender, it provides a light pressure that helps release tension and promote relaxation. Better yet? It makes a thoughtful gift for anxious sleepers, frequent travelers, or anyone in need of a soothing end-of-day ritual. **About KITSCH** After moving to Los Angeles to pursue her design aspirations, Cassandra Thurswell founded KITSCH at age 25 by working long hours, hand-cutting and tying her own ponytail holders, and filling over a hundred Tupperware containers with her handcrafted earrings and necklaces. Today, KITSCH has evolved into a global lifestyle brand and an accessory powerhouse that's still driven by positivity and a feel-good purchase mentality.