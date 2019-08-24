Direct Drive Transmission, All-Steel Gears and All-Metal Construction
Multipurpose Attachment Hub with Hinged Hub Cover
5-Quart Polished Stainless Steel Wide-Mouth Bowl with Handle
450 Watt Motor
Includes Power knead Spiral Dough Hook, Flat Beater, and Stainless Steel Wire Whip
450-watt motor with 10 speeds; 5-quart stainless steel bowl
Unique mixing action: beater spins clockwise as the shaft spins counter clockwise
Product Description
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixers - Empire Red
Amazon.com