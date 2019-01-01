KitchenAid
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Series Mixer
$250.26$159.95
Mighty Power. Mini Footprint. The Artisan Mini stand mixer makes up to 5 dozen cookies in a single batch, with the same power as the Classic KitchenAid stand mixer while being 20% smaller, 25% lighter, and fitting all attachments*. With colors from bold to understated, there's a Mini to match both your kitchen and your style. (*KitchenAid Artisan mini compared with KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer (K45SSWH). Excludes bowls and beaters.)
Need a few alternatives?
More from KitchenAid
DETAILS
KitchenAid
Professional 600™ Series 6-quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
$499.99$329.99
fromBed Bath & Beyond