Alex Mill

Kit Shirt In Paper Poplin

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alex Mill

Details Our design team is in love with this button-down—it's got a cute blousey fit with full sleeves that are gathered into the cuff. Peter pan collar Fisheye buttons Size + Fit Fits true to size Ange-Marie is 5'10" and wearing a size small Size small measures 45" around the chest and 27.25" long. Sleeve length measures 30.875" Composition 100% BCI cotton