Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Liberator
Kiss Wedge
$199.00
$133.33
Buy Now
Review It
At Ella Paradis
Need a few alternatives?
Liberator
Liberator Ramp & Wedge Combo
$235.00
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
Liberator
Liberator Talea Spreader Bar
$145.00
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
Pipedream
Pipedream Fetish Fantasy Series Inflatable Position Mas
$40.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Liberator
Liberator Wedge
$125.00
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
More from Liberator
Liberator
Hipster
£150.00
from
Bedroom Adventures
BUY
Liberator
Black Label Combo
£300.00
from
Bedroom Adventures
BUY
Liberator
Liberator Jaz Motion Wedge
$79.00
from
Lovers
BUY
Liberator
Liberator Wedge
$125.00
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
$144.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Svakom
Elva Vibrating Bullet Egg
$89.00
from
Svakom
BUY
Zalo
Designer Collection Rose Ball Gag
$65.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Passion Lubes
Warming Water-based Body Glide (55 Gallon Drum)
$1995.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted