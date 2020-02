Lip Smackers

Kiss Therapy Spf 30 Lip Balm

$4.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Kiss dry lips goodbye with Lip Smackers water collection balm that features a dual formula system the core is packed with antioxidants to protect against free radicals while the outer layer locks in moisture with coconut + jojoba oils. SPF 30 helps protect lips from UV rays.