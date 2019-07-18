Kiss

Kiss Natural Lashes - Iconic

£4.95

Buy Now Review It

At False Eyelashes

Kiss Natural Lashes in style Iconic are from the Looks So Natural range. Each box contains one pair of Kiss lashes along with adhesive - application and care instructions are printed on the rear of the packaging. Every single item here at FalseEyelashes.co.uk comes with FREE 1st Class delivery in the UK. Don't delay, place your order with us now!