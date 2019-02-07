Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
SOREL
Kinetic Boots
$170.00
$127.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Technical weave Waterproof Boots Flat profile Lace-up at top Rounded toe Rubber sole Lined Imported, China This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #SOREL20240
Featured in 1 story
Sorel Has Every Boot You Need This Winter
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
New Look
Lace Up Flat Hiker Boots
$56.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Ugg
Starlyn Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
$149.94
$99.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Cougar
Viper Waterproof Snow Boot With Faux Fur Trim
$149.94
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
SOREL
Explorer Joan Boots
$113.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from SOREL
DETAILS
SOREL
Women’s Joan Of Arctic™ Wedge Ii Chelsea Boot
$200.00
from
SOREL
BUY
DETAILS
SOREL
Cate™ Cut-out Bootie
$160.00
from
SOREL
BUY
SOREL
Blake™ Lace Bootie
$220.00
from
SOREL
BUY
DETAILS
SOREL
Phoenix Lace Boots
$190.00
$71.25
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted