Simple

Kind To Skin Dual Effect Eye Make-up Remover 125ml

£4.95 £2.39

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

The skin around your eyes is the most delicate. Simple® Kind To Skin Dual Effect Eye Make-Up Remover cleanses effectively yet gently. It removes even stubborn, waterproof mascara while caring for skin and eyelashes. The bi-phase formula contains caring cleansing oil with pro vitamin B5 and purified water with vitamin E, that when shaken, dissolves waterproof make-up in one go. The oil phase effortlessly attracts and dissolves grease and make-up and helps the product slide gently over the delicate eye area, while the water phase freshens and lifts everything off the skin, no harsh rubbing and no stinging on the eyes. More Product Information Better than 1/2 price on selected Simple