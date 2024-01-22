Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Rails
Kimia Top
$138.00
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rails
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Parachute Vest
BUY
$79.99
Mango
Toteme
Scoop Neck Sleeveless Top
BUY
$59.50
$85.00
The Real Real
Gap
Linen Boyfriend Shirt
BUY
$69.95
Gap
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
More from Rails
Rails
Jaro Check Long Jacket
BUY
£226.99
£324.27
Saks Fifth Avenue
Rails
Jaro Check Long Jacket
BUY
$232.80
$388.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Rails
Shay Diamond-quilted Jacket
BUY
$348.00
Neiman Marcus
Rails
Libby Sweater Vest
BUY
$92.00
$198.00
Revolve
More from Tops
Mango
Parachute Vest
BUY
$79.99
Mango
Toteme
Scoop Neck Sleeveless Top
BUY
$59.50
$85.00
The Real Real
Gap
Linen Boyfriend Shirt
BUY
$69.95
Gap
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted