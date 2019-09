Kimchi Blue

Kimchi Blue Gertie Patchwork Pant

C$139.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Inspired by favorite vintage finds, these patchwork pants from Kimchi Blue are cut with a wide straight leg. High waisted with a pop-nylon drawstring closure. Stitched with patchwork made from a mix of prints and patterns that will vary from pair to pair, making your pants one-of-a-kind. Only at Urban Outfitters.