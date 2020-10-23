Kiehl's

Kiehl's Merry Masking Set comes with three sized-to-try face masks targeted to treat common skin concerns. Minimize enlarged pores and purify skin of dirt and toxins with customer-favorite Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, formulated with Amazonian White Clay. Nourishing Avocado Mask, made with Avocado Oil, gives skin a boost of hydration to feel softer and smoother. Cranberry & Turmeric Radiance Mask visibly brightens dull, fatigued skin. By purchasing this set, you are helping food-insecure families in need across the US. $1 for every Merry Masking sold will be donated to Feeding America* to help provide meals to families and children in need, $1 = 10 meals. For over 7 years Kiehl's has partnered with Feeding America, providing over 7 million meals to families in America. In 2020, Kiehl's will donate a minimum guaranteed amount of $100,000 to Feeding America to help the 1 in 7 children facing hunger in the United States. True to Kiehl's tradition of supporting the arts and their creative community, each Holiday season they collaborate with artists with a quirky sense of humor, who create eccentric and vibrant works. This year, they are partnering with Maite Franchi, a Lyon-based illustrator and graphic designer. Inspired by Art Deco, her designs combine geometric shapes, vibrant colors and subtle textures, bringing a warmth and richness to the world of Kiehl's. Key ingredients: Amazonian Clay: Sourced from the mouth of the Amazon River, Amazonian White Clay is known to help remove excess oil and dead skin that can clog pores. Within Kiehl's formulas, Amazonian White Clay is known to help detoxify and minimize pores Cranberry: Cranberry is a source of antioxidants and resveratrol. Within Kiehl's formula, crushed Cranberry Seeds help exfoliate skin and leave it feeling smooth and radiant Avocado Oil: Avocado Oil, derived from the fruit of a tropical American tree, is a rich, fatty-acid emollient known to be the most moisturizing of any fruit oil. It is also a natural source of amino acid proteins, Vitamins A,