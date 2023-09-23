Rowing Blazers x Target

Fit & style Hooded duffle coat for kids Yellow design with navy and green bias stripe lining Front full-length zipper with faux-wood toggles Long sleeves with button detail above cuff 2 front pockets Midweight fabric with recycled polyester Description They can dress for chilly days in classic style in this Duffle Coat from Rowing Blazers x Target. This yellow coat comes in a midweight fabric and features a contrasting lining with a navy and green bias stripe design. A front full-length zipper allows for easy on and off, while faux wood toggles add to the look. Plus, two front pockets provide space for warming hands or carrying small items. Rowing Blazers sits at the intersection of design, culture, nostalgia and sport. Founded by archaeologist and former U.S. national team rower Jack Carlson, the brand is known for its quirky, colorful take on the classics—as well as its devoted community and sense of humor. From its clubhouse in New York City, the brand has redefined old-school American style. Now, they’re teaming up with Target for a limited-edition collection and everyone’s invited.