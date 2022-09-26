Madewell

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers In Leather And Spot Dot Calf Hair

Equal parts old school and new, our trainers have MWL Cloudlift insoles for a supercushy, ultrasupportive fit that feels like walking on a...well, you know. They're also as eco-friendly as we can make them. The cotton lining and rubber outsoles? Recycled. Oh, and the leather is sustainable too. Please note: These sneakers run slightly narrow, so we recommend going up a half size if you have a wider foot (when you select your size, "H" equals a half size). Calf hair, suede, leather, washed nubuck upper. Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Sock/lining: 65% recycled cotton/35% conventional cotton.% natural rubber (40% of which is recycled)/10% rice husk outsole. Import. Select stores. NC305