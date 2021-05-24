Madewell

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers In Colorblock Leather

$98.00

Product Details Hide Equal parts old school and new, our colorblock trainers have MWL Cloudlift insoles for a supercushy, ultra-supportive fit that feels like walking on a...well, you know. They're also as eco-friendly as we can make them. The cotton lining and rubber outsoles? Recycled. Oh, and the leather is sustainable too. Please note: These sneakers run slightly narrow, so we recommend going up a half size if you have a wider foot (when you select your size, "H" equals a half size). Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Leather upper. Man-made sole. Import. Select stores. MC703