Markus Lupfer

Khaki Quilted Single Breasted Liberty Coat

£630.00 £299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Harvey Nichols

This super cool quilted, single breasted coat in Khaki from Markus Lupfer will keep you stylish and cosy on those cooler British summer evenings and will see you right through Autumn/Winter. Made in a satin fabric with quilted diamond stitched panels and a beautiful embroidered bird, this coat offers the best combination of military with a luxe touch. A belt around the waist creates an elegant, reinvigorated feminine silhouette. SKU No.: SC289235Style No.: 714556Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Pinterest