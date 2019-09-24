Nine to Wine Design

Keysphonewallet Doormat

18"X30" beige 100% Coir Door Mat. Each Welcome Mat has a durable PVC backing and all natural Coir Face. All Doormats are hand painted with a premium outdoor paint and sealed, once dry, for a long lasting finish. If your mat gets rained on, it's best to hang dry to allow the moisture to escape. It is recommended that the mat does stay in a dry place to best preserve the mat itself. Check our SHOP ANNOUNCEMENT at the top of our etsy page for current processing times and other important information. FIND US ON FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM FOR CURRENT COUPON CODES, SALES AND NEW PRODUCT UPDATES. www.facebook.com/ninetowinedesign www.instagram.com/ninetowinedesign BE SURE TO VERIFY YOUR CURRENT ADDRESS BEFORE PLACING ORDER AS I AM NOT ABLE TO CHANGE THE ADDRESS ONCE THE ORDER IS PLACED. *PLEASE NOTE: Layered rugs in photos, not included in purchase* **please note that the doormats are made with natural fibers that vary in color. No single mat is identical to another. Some are lighter, some are darker and some have markings of both. Some mats have bits of husk here and there, and some don’t. Each mat has its own imperfections that make it unique.