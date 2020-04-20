Mer-Sea & Co.

Kerchief-wrapped Bar Soap

$16.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 56186752; Color Code: 035 Enriched with cocoa and shea butters for a rich, creamy lather, this beautifully fragranced bar soap gently cleanses and moisturizes your skin. Best of all? It's wrapped in a silky kerchief that you can tie in your hair, around your wrist, or onto your bag. Coconut Sugar: Light and breezy coconut paired with subtle notes of vanilla, rose, and warm amber musk. Aloe Agave: The juicy sweetness of freshly picked apples mixed with fresh aloe, berries, and sparkling lemon. White Flowers: A white freesia and peony bouquet in full bloom, balanced with a hint of bright mandarin orange. About Mer-Sea & Co. Deeply connected to their sense of adventure, the founders of Mer-Sea & Co. are inspired by the soulful rhythms and universal pleasures of the ocean - and its ability to renew the body and calm the mind. Believing the key to a life well-lived is impromptu travel, they created their beauty and lifestyle brand to appeal to the spirited vagabond and ever-optimist in each of us. The line of handcrafted scrubs, washes, and candles captures the carefree nature of the seaside, whether through sun-kissed packaging, marine-sourced ingredients, or fresh and nostalgic scents. Key Ingredients: Sodium Palmate, Sodium Cocoate, Water, Glycerine, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Olive Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Fragrance, Pentasodium Pentetate, Tetrasodium Etidronate USA Dimensions 6.35 oz.